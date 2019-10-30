Officer Identified in Fatal Monday Night Shooting

The officer involved in the Monday night fatal shooting was identified as Mario Reid.

Reid arrived at the car accident at the corner of Theatre Drive and Morgan Avenue to find a jeep smashed into a utility pole. He attempted to communicate with 45-year-old Terry Chanley, but he was unresponsive.

Chanley reportedly got out of the driver’s seat moving towards Reid with a hammer in his hands, which was mistaken as a gun. At that point, Reid shot Chanley in his chest.

Reid was placed on paid administrative leave for at least three days after shooting and killing Chanley. EPD says this is a standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

According to his Linkedin profile, he’s been with the Evansville Police Department since 2014.

He was given a three day suspension back in August, according to the Evansville Merit Commission.

Related content:

Comments

comments