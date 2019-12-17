Off-Road Vehicles Are Damaging Hoosier National Forest

People illegally driving off-road vehicles in southern Indiana’s Hoosier National Forest is leading behind deep tire groves that are causing major erosion, an official said.

According to forest supervisor Mike Chaveas, the erosion created by the all-terrain vehicle is more of a problem because the forest is a patchwork of land sandwiched between private and other public properties.

As a reminder: off-road vehicles are not permitted on any roads or trails in the forest, which include campgrounds.

