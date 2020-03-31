Off-Road Vehicle Accident Claims Life of Dubois County Man

Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating an off-road vehicle accident that resulted in the death of a Dubois County man.

According to law enforcement officers, 55-year-old Keith Thewes of Celestine, Indiana was operating his ORV on Monday when an accident happened.

Thewes was found by a family member on private property off of County Road 820 E.

Dubois County Dispatch was notified of the ORV rollover accident with entrapment at 3:18 p.m.

Lifesaving efforts were started on the scene, and Thewes was transported to Memorial Hospital in Jasper, where he passed away due to his injuries.

A sharp change in elevation along the ditch line is believed to be the primary cause of the ORV accident.

Responding agencies included the Celestine Fire Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Jasper Memorial Hospital EMS and Indiana Conservation Officers.

