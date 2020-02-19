Off-Duty Cop Couple Pull Guns on Would-Be Thief to Prevent Attempted Robbery

A pair of married, off-duty police officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department (EPD), thwarted an attempted robbery at a Louisville restaurant over the weekend.

The EPD said in a Facebook post that the couple, Detective Chase McKeown and his wife, Officer Nicole McKeown, were on a date at “Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers,” in Louisville, Kentucky when the unexpected happened.

An armed man with a mask attempted to rob the cashier – but little did that man know, off duty officers Chase and Nicole McKeown were sitting at a nearby table, ready to quickly take action.

Watch:



Video: Elizabethtown Police Department Facebook Page

Both officers drew their off-duty weapons and apprehended the suspect, reportedly holding him at gunpoint after catching up to him, until Louisville Metro Police Department officers arrived.

According to EPD, the married couple met on the job at EPD when Chase was a patrol officer and Nicole was a dispatcher at the agency. They have been married to one another for 6 months.

