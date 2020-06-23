Ofc. Brett Hankison Fired From LMPD in Breonna Taylor Shooting

One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor in March has been fired, authorities

announced Tuesday.

Effective June 23, Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the Lousiville Police Department for violating the department’s regulations and deadly force standards.

Taylor, a 26-year-old ER Technician, died March 13 after three plainclothes officers used a “no-knock” warrant to enter her apartment around 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug investigation. After a brief confrontation, they fired several shots, striking Taylor at least eight times.

As previously reported, the officers were investigating two men who they believed were selling drugs out of a house that was far from Taylor’s home.

The judge signed a warrant allowing the police to search Taylor’s home because LMPD believed that one of the two men had used her apartment to receive packages.

Two other officers are on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. Related content: Louisville Metro Council Bans No-Knock Warrants in Jefferson County

Comments

comments