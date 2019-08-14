OCU Cuts Ribbon on New Student Housing, Retail Project

Oakland City University unveils the new regional cities project for students and new business. Oakland City University officially cut the ribbon on the student housing and retail project.

Organizers say the project will help improve the experience for students and faculty members and they’re excited to finally have the project finished.

Ron Dempsey says, “The rooms are completed, they’re going to be ready by Saturday. And we’ll have 92 students moving in.”

That’s located on campus at 831 West Williams Street.

