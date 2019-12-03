October Evansville Fatal Fire Ruled Accidental by Improper Disposal of a Cigarette

Evansville Fire Department has released the cause of a fire that took the life of an Evansville woman in October.

EFD released that the fire that killed 69-year-old Sandra Goings on October 25 was an accident caused by the improper disposal of a cigarette.

Goings was found inside the home when firefighters arrived around Noon. Paramedics were able to achieve a pulse on scene but, she passed away at St. Vincent. According to the autopsy report, Goings passed away from smoke inhalation.

EFD found that there were no working smoke detectors at the home.

