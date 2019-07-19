OCSO Investigating Church Burglary, Vandalism

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating burglary and vandalization of a Fordsville church. Authorities believe the vandalism took place on the night of July 16th or the early morning hours of July 17th.

Police say the suspects entered Pleasant Grove Church through a window, ransacked the building destroying several items.

Food and drinks were opened from the kitchen and poured throughout the church. Thermostats from the HVAC units were damaged by pouring juice into them. Vases and picture frames were broken; holes were knocked in the walls.

Items in the offices were taken from desks and thrown around the room. The women’s bathroom had been used, Popsicle sticks were on the floor as well as spray painting on the wall. The fire extinguisher had been pulled from the wall and discharged inside of the church. The door to the crawlspace had also been removed from the outside of the church.

The rear door outside wall light had been smashed with a concrete cinder block. A shed located behind the church had a master style lock pried off of the door causing damage to the shed. Other than food and drinks, the only other item believed to have been taken at the time of the report was a bible that belonged to a youth member of the church. The name “Grayson” is inscribed on the bible.

According to a witness, a smaller statured person was spotted walking north on Askins Road. They were wearing military-style desert camo clothing with a black backpack.

Another witness said that there were two people spotted walking in the area on Highway 110, just across the Breckenridge County line. According to the witness, they were wearing a black baseball style hat, longer hair, maroon cutoff shirt, and black shorts. The other was wearing a black shirt and black shorts. Both were picked up by a navy blue 4-door truck.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office at 270-298-4444 or our Anonymous Tip Line at 270-298-4446.

Comments

comments