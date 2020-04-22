O’Charley’s Donates Dozens of Hot Meals to Deaconess Hospital Workers

One hospital in Evansville got a surprise treat from a local restaurant during lunchtime on Tuesday.

“This has been fantastic we’ve literally had thousands of meals come through. Lunches, dinners, ice cream, drinks from all different kinds of different businesses,” says Dan Herrenbrock, Deaconess Process Improvement Coordinator.

O’Charley’s donated dozens of hot meals to workers at Deaconess Hospital as a part of their new Hometown Hero Initiative.

“With the hospitals, we are very closely associated with them. We see them in our restaurants; we see them a lot in our lives. They’re on the front lines. We want to make sure we’re supporting them,” says Troy Kent, service manager at O’Charley’s.

Kent also had a personal connection to the hospital workers at deaconess.

“My mother is one of their patients and I feel closely connected with a lot of the members of the staff. so I know how hard they work. I know how hard they work to take care of the community so this is something I’m happy I can take a part in,” says Kent.

And the hospital staff at Deaconess is grateful for these meal donations because it’s just one less thing they have to think about.

“They don’t have to think about where my meal is going to be today. It’s being taken care of which is fantastic,” says Dan Herrenbrock.

