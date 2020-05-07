OBKY COVID-19 Grant Application Window Closing May 8

Owensboro is closing the application window for two COVID-19 financial assistance grants.

Applications for the OBKY Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant and the OBKY COVID-19 Rental Assistance Grant must be turned in by Friday, May 8 at 12 p.m.

Completed applications must be returned through the online at Owensboro.org or by submitting a hard copy form to City Hall.

City staff will reach out to those who have completed applications during the next week for any additional information that is needed.

