One of the two people charged in connection with the death of Diamond Shepphard-Rankin was in court on Thursday.

Rankin’s body was found with multiple stab wounds inside a home on Taylor Ave in Evansville back in May.

Kalei Obasa faced a judge on criminal and obstruction charges. Fitolay Demonsmin is accused of violently stabbing Rankin.

His request for a speedy trial was denied last month.

