Oakland City University has a new president. The Oakland City University Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Ron Dempsey as its 10th president. Dempsey will succeed Dr. Ray Barber who has served as president since 2008 and will be retiring.

He brings with him 30 years of experience in higher education and a strong track record of reimagining and strengthening the institutions he has served.

A 17-member Presidential Search Committee chaired by Bill Blackburn, chair of the Board of Trustees, selected Dempsey from a pool of national candidates as one of three finalists announced May 31, 2019.

