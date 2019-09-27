Oakland City Man Arrested for Stealing From Local Diner

Oakland City man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a local diner.

Indiana State Police arrested 54-year-old Roger Norrick of Oakland City for theft. Norrick is acused of stealing over $36,000 from the owner of Mom’s Diner in Oakland City.

ISP said that they started a criminal investigation on August 30th after receiving information from the restaurant owner regarding a significant amount of missing money.

Norrick worked as the restaurant manger and had responsibility of adding up daily sales and making nightly deposits. The investigation uncovered that he stole the money over the period of time from January to August 2019.

Norrick was arrested Friday morning at his Oakland City residence without incident. He is currently in Gibson County Jail without bond.

