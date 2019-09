Tri-State dance students will have the chance to star in an upcoming theatre production.

The Evansville Ballet Theatre is seeking ballet students who want to perform in the Nutcracker.

Auditions dates are by age:

September 4th:

Ages 13+

School of Evansville Ballet

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

September 8th:

Ages 8 to 12

Achieve Academy of Dance

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

