Nut Club Member Injured at Fall Festival Moves to Rehab

The West Side Nut Club member injured during an accident at Fall Festival has moved to a rehab facility.

According to the Nuts for Grant Facebook page, Grant Johnson was transferred to a rehabilitation hospital this week.

The 38-year-old was injured during Fall Festival when he fell off the back of a UTV and hit his head. According to police, another Nut Club member was driving the UTV and had been drinking.

Johnson was put into a medically induced coma for several weeks and was brought out of the coma in late October.

A post announcing Johnson was awake, also said he was unable to speak at the time, but was communicating in other ways.

In this week’s update, Nuts for Grant thanked the community for their donations, meals, and prayers. Going on to say, “his road to recovery is still long, but he can do it with your support!”

