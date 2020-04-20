Nursing Homes Working to Stop COVID-19

The White House is calling long-term care facilities “ground zero” for this health crisis. With nursing homes across the nation tied to more than seven thousand casualties.

Several facilities here at home are working with state health officials, while families keep a safe distance.

Nursing homes across the Tri-State closed their doors to visitors back in March, but some families are getting creative. They are also thankful for the nursing home staff keeping them updated.

“We can’t wait to sit with him and hug him and get to celebrate his birthday. He turned 91,” says Kelly Winzinger, her grandfather just moved into a nursing home. Even though her family can’t go into the facility, that doesn’t stop them from spending quality time together while admiring their Paw’s music through his bedroom window while knowing he is safe.

“They have just been so wonderful here and they’ve kept families updated on all the precautions they are taking so we felt really safe about him being here,” says Winzinger. “It was just the missing him part”

Unfortunately, not all families have been this lucky a number of nursing homes across the tri-state have been hit hard. Now, all nursing homes are required to report new COVID-19 cases to patients- families- and the federal government. Senior health care officials agreeing on transparency is key right now.

“The bottom is that we need to track this virus and who might be exposed and that’s for the safety of seniors and families and other seniors in our community,” says Stephen Bryson, home instead senior care certified senior advisor.

The Trump administration putting new guidelines in place, promoting transparency. This comes after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirms Ridgewood terrace in Hopkins county has over 30 cases and four deaths.

Indiana has been hit hard too.

In Newburgh, 5 residents at signature healthcare have died due to coronavirus.

In Daviess County, 4 Ketcham Memorial Nursing Center residents have died. 30 COVID-19 cases are tied to the facility.

