Nursing Home Residents Recovering From COVID-19

22 long-term care facility residents are battling COVID-19 across Warrick County. Thankfully, at least 7 residents at Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh have recovered.

Melissa Mayes Jemerson’s grandmother, Alice Mayes, is one of Signature HealthCARE’s most recent COVID-19 survivors.

“She ended up having to go to the hospital and get fluids and all that stuff,” says Jemerson.

Her loved ones are extremely thankful she’s finally feeling better. They just can’t wait to be reunited and hug her.

“Love her to death. She’s the last grandparent I have left. I want to hold on to her even more now,” says Jemerson. She credits her 92-year-old grandmother’s recovery to the nursing home staff and her iron-willed spirit.

“She’s very strong,” says Jemerson. Even though Signature HealthCARE has been on lockdown, their family has found ways to visit Mayes. “We are still being able to do window visits right now just to protect everybody there, but you know she’s got a big family. She’s got grandkids. 12 grandkids and five great-grandkids.”

