Nursing Home in Self-Quarantine After Five Residents Catch Flu

Almost 1,600 new cases of the flu have been reported this week in Kentucky. During this flu season, more than 2,200 people have battled the illness in the Bluegrass.

The situation is so bad, that one Owensboro nursing home is under quarantine.

The flu outbreak began last Friday at the Carmel Home in Owensboro, Kentucky. By Monday, five residents tested positive for Type A influenza, and this led the Carmel home to go into quarantine.

Administrator for the Carmel Home Sister Francis Teresa says, “We just went into quarantine, even though it was five residents out of 77, but still, it can spread so quickly and there are so many that are so compromised that we said, ‘No, we’re going into quarantine.'”

There was only one flu case last Friday, but that number jumped up to five confirmed cases by Monday.

“Because it was spreading so quickly, and in this environment, with the residents being so close to each other in the dining room and activities and even in the chapel. It can spread so quickly that no, no we needed to stop it immediately,” says Sister Teresa.

Health officials at the Carmel Home say the quarantine has been effective so far with no new cases found since it went into effect.

However, not allowing outside visitors isn’t the only way the Carmel Home is protecting its residents.

“There are absolutely no group activities. There’s no group meeting at all among the residents. Umm because it can spread so quickly individual to individual, so that’s the one way we can contain it,” says Sister Teresa.

Sister Teresa has a message for those that are concerned about their loved ones that are living in the Carmel Home: “Everyone just needs to know, we’re doing this primarily for the safety of the residents because so many are so compromised that they can easily die from the flu.”

