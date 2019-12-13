Nursing Home Employee Accused of Taking Money

Caregivers are tasked with one of the most important jobs across the board–taking care of some of our most vulnerable: elders.

But one employee is being accused of a major policy violation after taking money from one of the residents.

“My aunt has been near and dear to me, my entire life. I still love having her in my life at this point,” explained Marti Scheu.

She regularly visits her aunt who lives at University Nursing and Rehabilitation.

But she says hearing about another resident’s troubles there has her concerned.

“I hope that would be an isolated case here. Any time you hear of a particular incident like that, it’s unfortunate. Whether it’s here at University Healthcare, or any sort of facility similar,” Scheu added.

Evansville police were called to the nursing facility after a social worker came forward with a concerning story.

They claim an employee asked a resident to loan them money, and the resident told police the worker got that money because she “felt sorry for the suspect.”

The social worker told the resident a report had to be made since it was against policy for any employee to accept money from a resident.

As a respiratory therapist, Sunday Martin works not only with those living there, but alongside those working there.

“It breaks my heart. Every one of us has a mother or a grandmother, or an aunt, or someone that is elderly. It’s just sad that people would take advantage of them,” Sunday said.

While the Department of Health and Human services did find 13 violations last year in their inspection of the facility, none of them were for anything major.

We went to speak to the 63-year-old said to have given money to the nursing home employee, but administrators wouldn’t allow us to meet with her.

Speaking to us off camera, they said that they didn’t know anything about what happened.

It’s unclear if that staffer remains employed at the nursing home or if he’ll be facing consequences.

