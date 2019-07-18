Nurses Learn New Life-Saving Skills

The birth of a child can be one of the happiest times in a parent’s life, but unexpected complications could make the delivery process a matter of life or death.

That’s why one area hospital is preparing their staff with a new program to help mothers and their babies.

Nurses and doctors across the country are obtaining their Advanced Cardiac Life Support Certification, however the training hasn’t addressed the needs of pregnant and post-partum patients.

And at Deaconess Women’s Hospital, they are learning a new way to save a life.

“Just going through those over and over has definitely helped me to feel more comfortable,” says Dominique Gariti, Deaconess Hospital OB Emergency physician.

The Advanced Cardiac Life Support-OB course addresses urgent medical situations such as maternal cardiac arrest, uterine-placental emergencies, and preeclampsia.

“The beautiful thing about simulation and doing the simulation is that they actually get the chance to learn with each other and from each other,” says Lori Hardee, RN, Franciscan Health Simulation Manager.

Taught by already trained Franciscan Health Nurses, the course takes them through various scenarios based on real clinical cases.

“They start out with chest pain, shortness of breath, how they identify what’s going on, putting that patient on a heart monitor so that they can read the cardiac strip,” says Hardie.

“Doing the simulation and going through the process is allowing us to practice and work on something that we don’t get to do everyday,” says Gariti.

And although the situations aren’t common, there are other factors why the training can help.

“We have seen nationwide an increase in the number of maternal cardiac arrest and Indiana is no different,” says Hardie.

Hardie says the training is critical due to factors like the opioid crisis and women choosing to have babies later in life.

Studies have shown Indiana has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country, but with the new program mothers and babies could have a second chance at life.

“Actually, physically running through the chest compressions, the bag masks, actually running the defibrillator and running through those on a simulator is really a great opportunity,” says Gariti.

Training was only on Thursday and Deaconess will be implementing the program soon enough.

Three Deaconess nurses will become certified as instructors of the program in November.

