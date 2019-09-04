Nurse Strike Team to Provide Aid in Hurricane Dorian Recovery

Wednesday, Kentucky sent a nurse “strike team” to North Carolina to help Hurricane Dorian victims.

Coordinated by the Department for Public Health, the nurse strike team consists of registered nurses and administrative staff members.

The team will be there for two weeks and will be working in local shelters in hurricane-affected areas.

Nurses will be conducting medical history and physical exams, providing patient assessments, assisting with medication administration, and providing general nursing care and comfort for these individuals.

