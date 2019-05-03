Nurse Practitioner Set Up Full Time for City Employees

The City of Madisonville announces the full implementation of the Nurse Practitioner Program.

The new program allows for employees, and immediate family members of employees, to utilize a nurse practitioner that will be housed on a recently acquired city property on Center Street for full-service medical options at no additional cost to the employee or their family members.

Created in conjunction with BluMine, the program is modeled after several site visits to neighboring cities where businesses had already added a Nurse Practitioner on-site for their employees to utilize.

The facility is expected to open for regularly scheduled visits on July 1st.

Upon opening, the office will employ a full-time Nurse Practitioner, a fulltime LPN, and a full-time receptionist.

