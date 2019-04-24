Nurse Arrested After Stealing Anesthetics and Narcotics

A nurse is behind bars after allegedly stealing narcotics and other controlled substances from Ohio County Hospital. Kentucky State Police launched the investigation Monday after receiving reports of theft from the hospital.

A search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2600 block of East Victory Court around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

KSP arrested 43-year-old Lisa Means after large amounts of narcotics and anesthetics were located in her home. Means was a registered nurse and employee at Ohio Co. Hospital.

Means is charged with theft by unlawful taking of controlled substance under $10,000.

She is lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center and will likely face more charges as the investigation continues.

Comments

comments