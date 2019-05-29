The Number of Social Workers Declining

A nationwide problem is starting to make its way to the tri-state and experts are saying there is a severe shortage on social workers.

In Terre Haute, the shortage is becoming more prominent.

With most careers, a lot goes on behind the scenes especially in healthcare and that’s when social services come in.

These workers are helping patients transition from the hospital to their home. That includes transportation, medication, food, clothing and any more services patients may need.

As the profession continues to grow, it is a common disbelief that social services are only needed in hospitals.

I feel like this is a growing profession,” said Sarah Henman, social worker at Union Health. “Our department of population health is growing as we speak and again we’re starting to become more embedded in the physician office, so we’re not just hospital focused, we’re starting to move out into the community. That need is everywhere.

“Anyway we can get in touch with that patient and make a connection and get them services, it just helps that patient overall.”

The high demand comes as the baby boomer generation continues to decrease. Experts believe, the profession is expected to grow by 20 percent by 2026.

Comments

comments