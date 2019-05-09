NTSB Accident Report Reveals New Details About Deadly Henderson Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board releases more details about the deadly Henderson plane crash that happened April 23rd.

The report confirms local investigators findings, that the pilot was actually a student, shouldn’t have been flying and ran out of fuel.

NTSB and FAA investigators are still trying to figure out why they were flying the plane in the first place.

They’re also trying to figure out where the two men were heading and why there was cash and cocaine on board.

