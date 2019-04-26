NRA Convention Underway in Indianapolis

The NRA Convention is underway now in Indianapolis.

President Trump and Vice President Pence are set to speak at the event.

The @NRA events are underway, @ChrisCoxNRA is opening up today’s speeches calling for the membership to turnout at the polls in 2020 to protect gun rights. @my44news pic.twitter.com/wX4pxUSUi1 — Jessica Hartman (@Jessica44News) April 26, 2019

Inside the @NRA’s @AnnualMeetings in Indy where @POTUS and @VP are set to speak shortly. Stay with us on @my44news for full coverage of the event. pic.twitter.com/ljNyWNGGAu — Jessica Hartman (@Jessica44News) April 26, 2019

Watch live here:

