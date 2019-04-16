Notre Dame: Local Churches Prepare in Case of Fire

Across the Tri-State, historical churches have stood for decades providing a place of worship for many. For one Indiana congregation the fire at Notre Dame brings back memories of a fire of their own.

“In 1902 that community really came together in a big way,” says Tim Lilley, Catholic Diocese of Evansville Director.

Originally built in 1881, St. Boniface Parish in Evansville is the second oldest standing church in the area.

“In 1902 lightening struck the church on Easter Eve or Holy Saturday and burned the top out,” says Robert Koressel, St. Boniface historian. “The steeples fell, the windows fell in, the floor fell in and all that was left was the walls.”

Two steeples similar to the one in Paris were destroyed. The only thing not engulfed by flames were the walls and some valuable articles.

“Large open structures are very difficult for firefighters to combat,” says Division Chief Mike Larson, Evansville Fire Dept.

St. Boniface was restored a year later, but putting out fires in older historic buildings like churches is never easy.

“The fire is going to spread very quickly and when it is a large space that goes vertical obviously heat rises, fire goes up, and as it catches the structure on fire and the elevated areas makes it even more difficult for us to fight that fire,” says Larson.

But local congregations like St. Boniface are doing everything they can to minimize the opportunity of a fire from sparking.

Candles are located in a concrete area and only in the church during service, important papers and artifacts are in a safe room, firehouses are located just a few blocks away, and the Diocese has a committee to provide input to the congregations during times of construction or renovation.

“That committee will provide input on for example building materials that might enhance fire protection, construction techniques that might enhance fire protection,” says Lilley.

And with a plan in place, St. Boniface hopes to keep history alive for years to come.

“We think our fire system will help tip it off if we do have a problem like that,” says Koressel.

The Catholic Diocese of Evansville continues to work diligently with all the parished to ensure they are as prepared as possible for any disaster on an ongoing basis.

