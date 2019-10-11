Notre Dame to Host Presidential Debate in 2020

More than a year from the 2020 Presidential Election and the first debate site has been announced.

University of Notre Dame will host a U.S. presidential debate on September 29, 2020 at the Purcell Pavilion of the Joyce Center on campus. This will be the first time the Indiana university has hosted a presidential debate.

The site was announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization which has sponsored presidential and vice presidential debates since 1988.

“The heart of democracy is addressing significant questions in open, reasoned discussion that will inform voters as they prepare to cast their votes,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins.

“Standing apart from the glitz and spin of modern campaigns, the presidential debates are that solemn moment in our national life when candidates are invited to discuss seriously the central issues before us.”

Notre Dame expects thousands of media representatives around the world to cover the event next year. More details will be released on the debate at debate.nd.edu

Comments

comments