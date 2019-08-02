Its Not Just Teachers in Tri-State Classrooms

There is lots to plan for, as the new school year gets underway.

Besides the school supplies, grades, and extracurricular activities, students, parents, and teachers should also be thinking about social skills and emotional development.

Youth First’s Vice President of Philanthropy, Julie Hoon joined 44News Anchor Jessica Hartman to talk about the social workers, who provide in-school programing.

Youth First has 57 Master’s level social workers in 76 schools in 10 Indiana counties.

The organization also has half-a-dozen other programs for students and parents.

You can find more information about the different programs offered on Youth First’s website.

