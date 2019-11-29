What Not to Buy on Black Friday

With Black Friday upon us, shoppers nationwide are looking for the best deals possible. According to retail data from Adobe Analytics, Black Friday brings some of the year’s biggest potential savings on popular products, but there are some things you should not purchase just yet.

For instance; regular toys and games will stay at their average price until major deals set in closer to Christmas. If you are buying something standard as a gift, it may be best to wait until the middle of December.

For those who are already planning for next year’s festivities, it is recommended to hold off on buying holiday decor and seasonal items until Christmas Eve or the days following.

Additionally, those who can hold off on purchasing smaller consumer electronic devices such as video games, consoles, smart speakers and tablets may end up getting the most bang for their buck, as these types of items are expected to be heavily discounted after Christmas.

