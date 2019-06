An abortion clinic in northern Indiana will remain open after a Federal judge grants an injunction upholding its standing.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker made the ruling Friday that the Indiana State Department of Health’s rejection of an abortion clinic in South Bend is a violation of due process, and equal Protections.

Judge Barker noted in the injunction that some Hoosier women many not have the ability to travel.

A Federal lawsuit on the clinics license is set to go before barker for August 2020.

