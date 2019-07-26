North Posey Baseball Coach Arrested on Felony Stalking Charges

The head coach of the North Posey High School baseball team has been arrested on felony stalking charges in Gibson County.

Authorities say 37-year-old Jesse Simmons violated a protective order and no contact order earlier in July.

Court documents show he contacted the victim several times by calling, texting and even stopping by the victims’ house.

He is facing charges of harassment and invasion of privacy, and a felony charge of stalking.

He was booked in the Gibson County Jail but has since bonded out.

