North Main Street Christmas Parade Returns

Sunday’s Christmas parade helped boost sales for several local businesses.

Many shop owners say they hope this holiday tradition continues for years to come.

“It’s really a boost for us and it shows some people who might not maybe be out on North

Main (Street), who come out specially on Main what great businesses we do have on this street,” said Gayla Bell, owner of local business Gayla Cakes.

North Main Street in Evansville playing host to one of the largest Christmas parade’s in the Tri-State.

Bell said she kept her doors open for the parade — on a day when her business is typically closed.

“We prepare for and look forward to the North Main Christmas parade every single year and we have been open for all of the years that Gayla Cake has been in existence,” Bell said.

Sunday’s annual parade featured local marching bands –floats – and old fashioned cars.

Even with more people coming to North Main Street – local business owners are hopeful the community will continue supporting the district.

“We have a lot of people who are starting to make this area their destination,” Bell said. They are seeing the great businesses that are coming into the area, we need more, we are looking for more investors to come in and entrepreneurs to come in and start some great small businesses.”

In 2018 – the former Buehler’s IGA shut it doors – but the city recently unveiled plans to add commercial space to the old IGA lot with construction starting in the Spring.

Bell says the reason she decided to stay — was because of the city’s approach to the North Main Street corridor.

“With the city making the investment into this area, I wanted to stay and support that and continue to support the community,” said Bell.

More development could also be coming to North Main Street – including a new grocery store – but plans have not been finalized.

As for Bell, she wants to draw more people closer to North Main Street – and not just for a christmas parade — but to show the community what local businesses have to offer.

“We have a lot of history along here,” said Bell. “The buildings are great and I love the bones of all of them but we do need some improvement going on and those that can see the vision of the next couple years.”

Comments

comments