North Junior High School to Donate to Chemo Buddies

Students at North Junior High school are doing their part to make things easier for people going through chemotherapy.

Friday, North Jr. will host an assembly where students will present more than 500 port pillows and a $525 monetary donation to Chemo Buddies.

The port pillows will be used by cancer patients receiving chemotherapy who need a soft, protective layer next to their port sites while they ride in a car and wear a seat belt. Students have sewn designs on the pillows and cut fleece rectangles for the back.

This year marks the sixth year that the school has partnered with Chemo Buddies.

Comments

comments