North Gibson School Corporation Students Return to Class on August 7

North Gibson School Corporation (NGSC) on Wednesday posted an update on its the return of students to school for the 2020-2021 school year.

According to the update posted by NGSC, all students will be returning to school buildings on August 7 with social distancing practices in place.

NGSC says the specifics of those social distancing practices, including the wearing of masks by students and staff, are still in development.

The school corporation plans to release new details sometime in July.

