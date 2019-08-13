North Gibson School Corp. Places Employee on Administrative Leave

An investigation is underway for an employee with the North Gibson School Corporation.

On Monday, an employee with the school corporation was placed on paid administrative leave due to allegations of misconduct.

Since this is a personnel matter, North Gibson cannot and will not share specific information regarding the employee until the investigation is over.

In a press release, the school corporation says “the safety and well-being of North Gibson students is paramount to the Board of School Trustees, and all appropriate action will be taken to ensure the safety of all North Gibson students”.

