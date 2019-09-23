Nonprofit Organization Awards OPD With Tourniquet Kits

Owensboro Police Department received a $7,736.70 grant with the intent of helping save the lives of officers and those in the community.

110 tourniquets designed to fit on duty belts will be given to each officer to carry thanks to the nonprofit Spirit of Blue Foundation which raises funds to buy equipment for police organizations.

The tourniquets help constrict blood flow in life threatening situations for later treatment and these are specifically designed for one handed operations.

The tourniquets came top of the list for Owensboro’s needs they’ve already saved lives in the bluegrass state.

Spirit of Blue Executive Director Ryan Smith says, “We’ve seen six saves as a result of tourniquets that we’ve granted. Five members of the community, one with an officer, a trooper here in the state of Kentucky who was shot in the leg in June and was able to be stabilized by one of his co-workers a fellow trooper, and got him in a position where he could be transported and seek medical care.”

The equipment is not just a one time gift they will be continually replaced by the nonprofit after use.

This grant is the first for Owensboro police from the organization and 10th overall in the state

Comments

comments