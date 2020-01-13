Evansville

Nominations Announced for 2020 Academy Awards

Blaine Fentress 3 hours ago
Less than a minute

The nominees are…

Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the Oscars.  The award ceremony takes place on February 9th.

The nominations include:

BEST PICTURE:

  • Ford V Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • 1917
  • Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR:

  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ACTOR:

  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS:

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, Little Women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

More nominations are available at www.oscars.org

