Nominations Announced for 2020 Academy Awards
The nominees are…
Monday morning, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the Oscars. The award ceremony takes place on February 9th.
The nominations include:
BEST PICTURE:
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR:
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
BEST ACTOR:
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS:
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
More nominations are available at www.oscars.org