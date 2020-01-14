No One Dies Alone Program Offers Companionship for End-of-Life Patients

A new program in Indiana ensures no one is alone during their last hours of life. The program, called No One Dies Alone or NODA, started in 2001 by Peace Health in Eugene, Oregon. NODA provides companionship and support for dying patients who not have any family.

To accomplish this, volunteers called compassionate companions are summoned to the hospital to fill that role for terminally ill patients.

They work in shifts so patients have someone at their side 24 hours a day until they die. During the shifts, compassionate companions can talk to the patient, hold his or her hand or just serve as a caring presence in the room.

Officials say a great volunteer would be someone who has experienced the death of a loved one.

Nurse Nadine Cline says, “Patients in the last couple days of life might not be able to respond or be involved necessarily, but that doesn’t mean that having that somebody near them doesn’t give them comfort.”

If you are interested in volunteering, click here.

