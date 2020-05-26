CoronavirusKentucky
No New Coronavirus Cases Reported by Green River District Health Dept.
No additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) on Tuesday, May 26.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county GRDHD district remained at 627 as of Tuesday.
Currently, 16 people in the GRDHD district are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 627 total confirmed cases in the district, 75 (12%) have required hospitalization.
The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 484 (77%).
GRDHD Summary:
Additional Demographic Information via GRDHD:
Average age: 43
Age range: 7 months old – 93
Male – 55.1%
Female – 44.9%