No New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Dubois County

No new positive cases of coronavirus were identified in Dubois County on Wednesday, May 20.

DCHD did note one additional COVID-19 patient recovery within the county on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 34.

Dubois County’s total number of positive cases rose by two on Tuesday, to a total number of 163 positive cases. The case total remained the same (163) on Wednesday with the Dubois County Health Department’s (DCHD) report of no additional cases.

On Monday, May 18, the positive case total in Dubois County increased by a staggering number of 43 new cases, which comparatively, shows Tuesday’s increase as small, and Wednesday’s increase of zero new cases as even smaller.

The large spike in positive cases came after over 500 employees of Farbest Foods in Huntingburg, Indiana, (Dubois County) were tested for the virus, with over 100 of those employees testing positive.

The Farbest Foods employees who tested positive were asymptomatic and are residents of various counties – meaning the positive tests of the company’s employees did not fully reflect on the Dubois County coronavirus total alone.

The coronavirus death toll in Dubois County still remained at two total deaths as of Wednesday, May 20.

