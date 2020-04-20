No New Cases of Coronavirus in Knox County; Three Patients Released From Quarantine

According to the Knox County Emergency Management Joint Information Center (Knox County EMA JIC), no new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Knox County, Indiana, as of Monday, April 20.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says three COVID-19 patients have been released from quarantine today, leaving 6 active cases still in quarantine at this time. A total of 12 patients have now been released from quarantine.

The number of confirmed cases in the county remains at 18 at this time.

Officials say three additional patients are also expected to be released later in the week, after spending two weeks in quarantine since their last day of showing symptoms.

Knox County EMA JIC encourages the public to continue to remain at home, leaving only for essential needs while practicing social distancing if doing so.

