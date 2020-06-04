“No Knock Warrants” Are They Needed to Police Our Neighborhoods? We Asked the Questions

One issue that concerns the Rev. William Payne, an outspoken community activist is “No Knock Warrants”. In March a Kentucky woman was shot and killed by Louisville Police, after plain clothed detectives forced entry into Breonna Taylor’s home.

Taylor’s story sparked national attention.

The American Civil Liberty Union (ACLU) filed suit to prevent this type of scenario from happening again.

We took our questions to Col. Noah Robinson of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, (VCSO) Col. Robinson says “The officer or deputy does not have to knock or announce themselves”.

While Rev. Payne says their is an obvious disconnect with Law Enforcement and the African American community, The VCSO says “No Knock Warrants” are uncommon in our area, “No knock warrants are exceeding rare in this county, in fact I couldn’t tell you the last time we executed a no knock warrant – they come with a major risk” says Col. Robinson

According to the VCSO agencies could use “No Knock Warrants” when officers or deputies are in danger if they were to give notice when knocking on a dwelling or business, or if evidence could be destroyed if the officer or deputy gave the suspect(s) notice of their arrival.

Rev. Payne is the Director of The Evansville Social Justice Network, for year the activist has been fighting for social justice and change, “No knock warrants is a permission slip for the police to violate your constitutional right, there has been a disconnect between the EPD and the community for a long time” says the Reverend.

Rev. Payne and the Protesters at Thursdays event say they are pro-police, but add, they want their voice heard and changes made in the community to policing polices and actions.

