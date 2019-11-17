No Injuries After Saturday Night Fire

Evansville firefighters were dispatched to a home on Lincoln Avenue Saturday night just before 10 p.m.

Authorities found two occupants of the home who reported a possible fire and smell of wires burning.

Fire officials say they found heavy smoke from an attic space of the home.

The structure sustained water and overhaul damage to the second story, as well as water damage to first floor.

No injuries were reported. Red Cross assistance was offered but denied.

The fire remains under investigation.

