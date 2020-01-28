No Injuries Reported in Meyer Avenue House Fire

The Evansville Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire on the north side of Evansville.

Crews were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Meyer Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said nobody was home except for pets that were quickly removed from the home. The home did sustain damages from the fire and smoke.

The fire is believed to have started in the back bedroom when a lamp was knocked over, presumably by one of the pets.

There were no injuries or casualties.

