No Injuries Reported in Corydon House Fire

No injuries were reported after a home caught fire in Corydon, Kentucky. Around 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, the Corydon Civil Defense Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a home near Pritchett Street.

Smoke was reportedly seeping from the vents of the home.

Fire crews entered the home with a thermal imaging camera, located the fire, and quickly extinguished it.

There are no details as to what caused the fire.

There are no details as to what caused the fire.

