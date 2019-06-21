No Fireworks Allowed Within 1/2 Mile Radius of OZ Distillery

With Independence Day approaching fire officials are enforcing firework restrictions. Fire Chief Steve Michell issued a firework restriction in 1/2 radius of the damaged OZ Tyler Rick House Distillery.

Within the designated area, No person may use, ignite, fire, or explode any fireworks or consumer fireworks. This restriction will be enforced by the Owensboro Police Department.

Fireworks in the area could potentially ignite vapor or combustible materials.

The fire restrictions within the zone are effective as of 3:30 p.m. June 21st and will remain in full force and effect until further notice, to include throughout Independence Day.

