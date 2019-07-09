No Charges Filed in Hot Car Death

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven Lockyear says the victim in Tuesday’s hot car accident has been identified as 3-year-old Oliver Dill. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the child attended the University’s daycare and his father, Dr. Andrew Dill, left the child in the car for several hours by accident.

The father is an Assistant Professor of Accounting at USI. His son is typically dropped off at the daycare located on USI’s campus.

Authorities say after working for hours, Dr. Dill realized he left his toddler in the back seat, buckled in his car seat.

“The parent found the child, went to the Children’s Learning Center where the parent asked for help and the child later died,” says Major Jason Ashworth from the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office.

Many people say accidents like these should never happen.

“This is like the second time this has happened so far close to home and it angers me,” says concerned grandmother, Tina Walker.

Chief Meteorologist Cameron Hopman says temperatures nearly reached 90 degrees before the little boy was found.

“That baby had to be crying, screaming, suffering,” says Walker.

Students at USI say they are shocked something like this happened so close to home.

“I can’t even imagine what’s going through the families head,” says USI student, Dakota McCarter. “I can’t imagine what’s going through their mind, how they are feeling anything. Hopefully, the community can just rally around them in their time of loss and help support them because their lives will never be the same.”

In a statement released by USI President Ronald Rochon, the Children’s Learning Center will be closed Wednesday and may reopen later in the week. Rochon also says that USI’s deepest condolences go out to the family of this young child.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office, no arrests are being made at this time. The official case file will be submitted to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s office for final review.

