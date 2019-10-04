No Charges to Be Filed Against Father Bradley

Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel says no charges will be filed against father Joesph Bradley the priest accused of sexual abuse that dates back to the ’80s.

In a press release by Kuegal, he further explains that even if the evidence supported the allegations, the charges would be misdemeanors and prosecution would be barred by the one-year statute of limitations.

Bradley was suspended by the Diocese of Owensboro in May but the bishop has recommended a permanent suspension the allegations against have been turned over to the Vatican for further review.

Please stick with 44News on-air and online as we continue to follow these developments.

Comments

comments