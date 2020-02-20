No Arrest Made After Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Walmart Employee

An employee at the Neighborhood Walmart on Taylor Avenue called police to the store after she said that a shopper exposed himself to her.

Evansville police say the employee, a Loss Prevention Officer at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, went to confront a suspected shoplifter and was shocked by what she saw.

The Loss Prevention employee told police a man inside the Taylor Avenue store in one of the aisles then exposed himself to her.

Police say they are still investigating the incident, but that they were not able to arrest him for shoplifting.

“Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to be charged with shoplifting, because he knew the police were outside. So whatever items he had inside his clothing he put back, and he paid for what was in his cart,” said Evansville Police Department Sergeant Nick Winsett.

Investigators say that they are reviewing the surveillance video, and if he is charged with exposure it will be a misdemeanor charge.

